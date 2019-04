Firefighters battled a blaze in a Derbyshire wood on Easter Sunday.

Crews from Crich and Alfreton attended the fire - which involved 30m x 30m of woodland - at Beggarswell Wood, Ambergate, at 6.40pm.

The water carrier from Clay Cross was also in attendance.

Firefighters have not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze.