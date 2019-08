Firefighters tackled a car fire near Ripley last night.

Crews from Ripley arrived at the scene on Nottingham Road, Codnor, at around 7.48pm (on Friday, August 2).

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

Crews made the vehicle safe before leaving the scene.

