Firefighters are working to remove 29 tonnes of coal which set on fire while onboard a lorry near Ripley.

Crews from Alfreton were called to the A38 southbound, Ripley turning, at around 10.40am this morning (Tuesday, October 23). They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze before escorting the lorry to Whitely Road in Ripley.

The coal is now being removed from the HGV using a local digger.