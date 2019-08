Firefighters tackled a tree fire in Ripley.

A crew from Alfreton arrived at Bowler Street at around 3.11pm yesterday (Thursday, August 29) where they found a conifer tree 'well alight'.

Bowler Street, Ripley. Pic: Google Images.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The crew left the scene at 3.52pm.

