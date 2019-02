Firefighters were called out to deal with a petrol leak on a Heanor road.

Crews from Heanor arrived at the scene, on Milward Road, Loscoe, at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (Monday, February 4).

They used absorbent pads to remove petrol from the roadway.

They also used a specialist damming paste on the leaking vehicle to prevent further spillage before leaving the scene.