Firefighters’ CPR marathon fundraiser shares life-saving skills with shoppers

Derbyshire firefighters have been teaching supermarket shoppers valuable life-saving skills during a charity fundraiser for two very worthy causes.

The Ilkeston firefighters spent 12 hours at Tesco, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, on Friday, January 26, until 9pm, as part of cardiopulmonary resuscitation marathon.

Donations have been received for the Firefighters Charity and for the British Heart Foundation.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman thanked everyone who supported the event and everyone who also took part in the CPR marathon.