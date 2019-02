Firefighters dealt with a van fire at South Normanton.

Crews from Alfreton arrived at the scene on Bramble Way at around 11.30am this morning (Tuesday, February 5) where they found the vehicle ablaze.

They used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire inside the van.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

