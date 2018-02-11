Fire crews rush to false alarm after smoke grenade incident in Ripley

Police and fire services were called out to tackle a reported blaze in Ripley last night - but the incident had been sparked by a smoke grenade.

Fire crews from Alfreton and Ashfield rushed to the three storey building on Oxford Street after sightings of smoke inside between 10pm and 11pm.

Firefighters entered the building to investigate using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet, only to find the grenade going off and no fire.

At this stage, it is not known whether the grenade was set off deliberately or if there will be further consequences for anyone involved.