Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire this week

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until December 19:
B6056 Eckington
A5111 Derby
A619 Chesterfield
A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
A514 Derby
B6540 Sawley & Long Eaton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A52 Derby
Sheffield Rd, Glossop
Hillside Rd, Linton
Pastures Hill, Littleover
Station Rd, Spinkhill
B6052 Whittington Rd, Chesterfield
London Rd, Derby
A5111 Warwick Avenue
Old Rd, Tintwistle
B600 Nottingham Rd, Alfreton
Ball Lane, Thulston
B5036 Wirksworth
B6179 Little Eaton
A515 Ashbourne to Buxton
Findern Lane, Willington
B5057 Darley Bridge
Bowns Hill, Crich
Church St, Denby
Station Rd, Denby
Church Rd, Quarndon
Burley Rd, Quarndon
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
Holbrook Rd, Alvaston
Boulton Lane, Alvaston
Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill
B5010 Derby Rd, Risley
Turnlee Rd, Glossop
B6049 Bradwell
A632 Matlock to Chesterfield
A61 Shirland
High Holborn Rd, Ripley
Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor
A623 Peak Forest
B6374 Heage
A623 Tideswell
Milton Rd, Repton
Manor Rd, Brimington
B6050 Cutthorpe
Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton