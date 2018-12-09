Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire this week

The location of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times until December 19:

B6056 Eckington

A5111 Derby

A619 Chesterfield

A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

A514 Derby

B6540 Sawley & Long Eaton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A52 Derby

Sheffield Rd, Glossop

Hillside Rd, Linton

Pastures Hill, Littleover

Station Rd, Spinkhill

B6052 Whittington Rd, Chesterfield

London Rd, Derby

A5111 Warwick Avenue

Old Rd, Tintwistle

B600 Nottingham Rd, Alfreton

Ball Lane, Thulston

B5036 Wirksworth

B6179 Little Eaton

A515 Ashbourne to Buxton

Findern Lane, Willington

B5057 Darley Bridge

Bowns Hill, Crich

Church St, Denby

Station Rd, Denby

Church Rd, Quarndon

Burley Rd, Quarndon

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

Holbrook Rd, Alvaston

Boulton Lane, Alvaston

Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill

B5010 Derby Rd, Risley

Turnlee Rd, Glossop

B6049 Bradwell

A632 Matlock to Chesterfield

A61 Shirland

High Holborn Rd, Ripley

Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor

A623 Peak Forest

B6374 Heage

A623 Tideswell

Milton Rd, Repton

Manor Rd, Brimington

B6050 Cutthorpe

Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton