Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire this week

Mobile speed cameras will be patrolling the below locations across Derbyshire until September 26.

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

A speed camera van.

Cameras are operated by the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST), within Derbyshire and the vans all bear the ‘CREST Team’ livery.

A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon

A5111 Derby

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

B6050 Cutthorpe

A517 Belper to Ashbourne

Hillside Rd, Linton

Whaley Lane, Whaley Bridge

Sheffield Rd, Glossop

B6052 Chesterfield

A615 Wessington

Loundsley Green Rd, Chesterfield

Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor

Pastures Hill, Littleover

B6014 Morton

Milton Rd, Repton

A514 Ticknall

B6052 Eckington

B6013 Belper

B6019 South Normanton