Finally temperatures rise above zero in today’s weather

Good morning and welcome to today’s weather forecast for Monday.

The region is waking up to a rather cloudy and breezy start this morning (February 4).

Today's weather.

But any lingering overnight rain is set to fade away.

Winds will also ease and we could see some sunny spells.

Feeling milder than recent days- maximum temperature 9 °C.

