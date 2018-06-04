Family honours former Butterley rail worker killed in Great War

Distant cousins met for the first time on Butterley Station platform when the Midland Railway held a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Sapper Alfred Amos on the Western Front.

Descended from two of Alfred’s brothers, 15 members of the Amos family had travelled from Devon, Somerset, Buckinghamshire and Nottinghamshire.

In a short ceremony Maureen and Simon, representing the two branches of the family, unveiled a memorial to Sapper Amos in Butterley Station booking hall. The family were then joined on the station platform by other visitors, staff and volunteers from the railway for a two-minute silence marked by locomotive whistles. The locomotive carried a wreath of poppies throughout the day.

Alfred Amos was a Midland Railway Company employee based at Butterley Station before joining the 109th Railway Company, Royal Engineers. Of the 2833 Midland Railway Company men to give their lives in the First World War, Alfred was the only one from Butterley.