EROICA BRITANNIA: All you need to know

Thousands of people will be heading to the Eroica Britannia festival in Derbyshire this weekend.

The three-day event celebrates retro cycling and has gone from strength to strength over the years.

Taking place at Friden Grange in the Peak District, the festival is this year celebrating it's fifth birthday.

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's event.

When is Eroica Britannia?

The festival starts on Friday June 15 and runs until Sunday June 17.

On Friday, the festival and all activities open from midday to 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday, they will open from 10am to 8pm. On all three days, the main HQ bars, The Britannia Arms, food vendors, fairground and Eroica Britannia HQ will be open until late.

What is Eroica Britannia?

Eroica Britannia is a family festival celebrating vintage cycling and Great British life and style. One of the main highlights of the weekend is the Eroica Britannia Classic Ride - which takes takes place on Sunday. Over 4,000 riders are expected to take part, all on pre-1987 retro road bikes.

How long is the Eroica Britannia Classic Ride and who can enter?

There are three routes available - 100 miles, 60 miles and 30 miles.

Entry is open to everyone but anyone aged 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

This year's Eroica Britannia Classic Ride ride is now sold out.

Is there a family friendly ride?

Yes, on Saturday there will be the family ride - a free self-guided ride leaving from the festival site. ​

What is there for children to do?

The event is family friendly so as well as the cycling activities, there will also be activities including the Adventure Kids Club for den building, stargazing and crafts as well as Great British summertime traditions such as maypole dancing.

What else is there to do in addition to the rides?

The event will also feature over 150 unique vendors, food stalls, discussions, lectures, a pub and more.

Double Olympic gold medallist and 9 times World Champion Victoria Pendleton CBE will be hosting a Q&A. Brian Robinson, the first Brit to complete the Tour de France will also be in attendance, sharing tales of adventure and endurance.

Is camping available?

Yes, camping is available throughout the weekend. For more information, see here.

Where can I park?

Parking is available on site, with advance prices at £20 for the weekend or £8 per day. For more information, click here.

You may also be able to buy parking in the car park on the day, but this is subject to availability.

Can I get to the site via public transport?

A very limited bus service, the 441, runs from Ashbourne to Newhaven and Buxton Monday to Saturday. There is no service on a Sunday. For more information, see High Peak Buses website.

No shuttle buses are operating this year.

How much are tickets and how do I buy them?

Advance purchase tickets range from £20 for a day pass to £35 for a three-day weekend pass.

Kids under 12 are free.

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Yes you can.

For more information on Eroica Britannia, see the website here, or to buy tickets, click here.