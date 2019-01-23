This is what the redesigned Swiss Tearooms at Belper River Gardens will look like

The historic Swiss Tearooms at Belper River Gardens are finally set for a facelift after new plans for the redesign were revealed.

Architects behind the plans say the new design ‘reflects the heritage of the original building, whilst offering modern high-quality facilities within’.

The design also features internal seating for more than 40 customers, a large veranda with additional seating, public toilets that can be used by visitors to the park and a serving hatch facing the playground for those who prefer their refreshments on the go.

The scheme is fully funded, with £320,000 provided by Amber Valley Borough Council and a further £100,000 by Belper Town Council.

The next stage will be to submit a planning application, with the intention of beginning construction this summer.

Councillor Chris Short, cabinet member for the environment, said: “It is with tremendous pleasure that I’m able to release the proposed design of the replacement Swiss Tearooms, which I’m sure everyone will agree, represents a fitting tribute to the original building. We also believe this new facility will serve both existing and new visitors to Belper River Gardens for decades to come. I personally cannot wait for the building to be opened, so I can go and buy my lunch and sit in a warm comfortable environment, whilst taking in the stunning views.”

The council is keen to appoint an experienced commercial operator to run the new tearooms building and anyone wishing to express an interest can contact the council at enquiry@ambervalley.gov.uk.