Emergency services en route to major Derbyshire road closure

A major Derbyshire road been closed due to a road traffic collision.

The A38 south has been closed between the A61 Little Eaton and A6 Palm Court junctions, with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the southbound carriageway.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and East Midlands Ambulance Service are on the scene.

Traffic England advises motorists to expect disruption.

Diversion route:

Road users are advised to follow the "Solid Diamond" diversion symbol and exit the A61 travelling south to Pentagon Island.

The A38 south

Turn left on the A52 towards Nottingham, turn right on to the A5111.

Continue on the A5111 then turn left on tot he A6 (Alvaston Bypass) and continue to the junction with the A50.

Turn right and travel along the A50 to re-join the A38 at Toyota Island.