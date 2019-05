Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a lamp post in Ripley.

It happened on Derby Road at around 2am this morning (Tuesday, May 28).

Firefighters from Alfreton, who made the road safe, and officers from Derbyshire Police were at the scene.

It is not known if anyone was harmed in the incident.

