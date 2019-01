A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after being in collision with a cyclist.

The incident happened on Mansfield Road, Selston, just before 3pm.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The male cyclist was also taken to hospital as a precaution. He was subsequently discharged.

The road was closed for several hours and re-opened at 8.30pm.

Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the incident.