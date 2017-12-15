REVEALED: The Derbyshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Derbyshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.

Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.

In Derbyshire these were:

Brackensdale Junior School, Derby, Derby

Cherry Tree Hill Primary School, Derby, Derby

Cottons Farm Primary School, Derby, Derby

Grampian Primary Academy, Derby, Derby

Reigate Park Primary School, Derby, Derby

Westhouses Primary School, Alfreton, Derbyshire

Clifton CofE Primary School, Ashbourne, Derbyshire

Harpur Hill Primary School, Buxton, Derbyshire

Christ Church CofE Primary School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

North Wingfield Primary and Nursery School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Spire Junior School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Tupton Primary and Nursery School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Whitecotes Primary Academy, Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Marlpool Junior School, Heanor, Derbyshire

Hague Bar Primary School, High Peak, Derbyshire

Hayfield Primary School, High Peak, Derbyshire

Kensington Junior School, Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Middleton Community Primary School, Matlock, Derbyshire

Pinxton Kirkstead Junior School, Pinxton, Derbyshire

Rosliston CofE Primary School, Swadlincote, Derbyshire