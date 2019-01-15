Derbyshire parents have just hours left to apply for primary and junior school places

Time is running out for Derbyshire parents to apply for their child's primary or junior school place.

Applications for children eligible to start school in September 2019, or for children set to transfer to junior school in September 2019, close at midnight tonight (Tuesday).

When applying, parents will be asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to go to.

Derbyshire County Council said parents are advised to consider including their normal area school as one of their preferences.

Applications can be made online, via the Derbyshire County Council website. This allows parents to make changes to their application at any point up to the closing date. Anyone applying online will receive an email to confirm their application has been received and another email on Primary National Offer Day - Tuesday April 16, 2019 - stating the outcome of their application.

Apply online here.

Alternatively, parents can also apply over the phone by contacting Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 until 8pm.

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those who did apply in time.

Councillor Alex Dale, the council's cabinet member for young people, said:“Applying before the deadline gives parents the best chance of getting a place for their child at their preferred school so please don’t leave it until the last minute.

“It’s really quick and easy to apply online and we’re here to support you throughout the application process.”