Drunken “Jekyll and Hyde” thug from Derbyshire is jailed after threatening a woman

A drunken “Jekyll and Hyde” thug who breached a restraining order by visiting a woman’s home and threatening her has been jailed.

Mark Slack, 36, of Loscoe Road, Heanor, had previously been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence with a restraining order after he had harassed the woman following a brief relationship, according to Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett told the court on January 9 that Slack went to visit the complainant’s home in Heanor during a domestic incident less than a month after he had been given the restraining order.

Mr Hollett said: “The complainant described the defendant attending her address and knocking on the door and she looked through a section of a boarded-up window which had been damaged by the defendant previously.”

Mr Hollett added that Slack was outside her address and was shouting and threatened to kill the complainant and kicked bins.

Police were alerted and they found Slack in the next street, according to Mr Hollett, where he was pulling away and kicking out and he had to be restrained.

Slack told police he had been on an all-day drinking session in Heanor and he is awaiting to undergo an alcohol treatment programme.

He apologised to police for his behaviour towards them and said his threats were empty ones made under the influence of alcohol.

The defendant pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order on January 7 and he accepted breaching a suspended prison sentence which had been imposed on December 20.

The suspended sentence had been imposed for harassing the same woman, damaging a window at her home and another at her business and for sending a message that was indecent, obscene or menacing.

Defence solicitor John Last said Slack is a binge-drinker and when he drinks he cannot stop and he behaves in a manner heard by the court.

Mr Last added that when Slack is sober he is a nice man but when he drinks he turns into a “Jekyll and Hyde” character.

Slack was sentenced to 27 weeks of custody and he was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.