Drug using dad stole from relatives and set up cannabis farm in Alfreton

A drug user was jailed for raiding relatives’ homes and warned by a judge that he risks a ‘lonely, friendless and penniless life’.

A court heard Jordon King was also involved in running a cannabis farm set up in a house in Alfred Street, Alfreton.

An 18-month prison term was ordered for King, 21, of Church Street, Riddings. He admitted burglary, theft and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

King’s aunt and grandfather were among his victims. Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said: “Your grandfather, who is here supporting you, must be heartbroken.He trusted you to babysit, you took his wallet. What an appalling way to live.

“People eventually understand drug abuse is no way to live. Some may realise it on the point of their drug induced deaths, some simply never see the light at all. I don’t know which category you will fall into. If you don’t turn away, not only will you live a lonely, friendless and penniless life, it will not be worth living at all.”

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, told Nottingham Crown Court: “He understands it must be an immediate custodial sentence. He committed burglaries limited to two family members and his grandfather, who stands in court today and supports his grandson. One hopes down the line that the damage Mr King has done to the family can be repaired and they can carry on living as a family together.”

Father-of-two King’s offences were caused by his drug problems, said Mr Ashton, who went on: “He simply could not afford his drug habit.”

Two other men pleaded guilty to being involved in the cannabis production. A police expert said the illicit output could have sold for between £22,000 and £60,000.

A six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, was ordered for Andrew Atherton, 35, of Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks.

A nine-month term, suspended for two years, was imposed on Richard Knowles, 33, of Willow Avenue, Ripley who must also spend 20 days with probation officers.

The judge said they faced immediate jail if they commit another offence, and added: “Think about it the next time a bright idea dawns.”