Drug-user is caught with cannabis after he was involved in a road traffic collision

A drug-user has been fined after he was caught with £100 worth of cannabis which he claimed he uses as a pain-reliever.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 25 how David Mark Lyon, 47, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, was caught by police with 13.8grammes of the class B drug by police after he was involved in road traffic collision on St Lawrence Road, at North Wingfield.

Pictured is controlled class B drug cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The circumstances are that on May 29, this year, police attended a road traffic collision with Mr Lyon in his vehicle and there was a strong smell of cannabis in the car.

“Police recovered a bag with 13.8grammes of cannabis bush with a street value of £100.”

Lyon admitted to police that the drug was his and he had bought it in Nottingham for £100 for his own personal use to smoke at night to ease pain and to relax his leg and to help him sleep.

The defendant, who was subject to a suspended prison sentence when he was arrested, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.

He also explained he had originally failed to appear in court on September 7 for the drugs offence because he claimed had not received any correspondence to do so.

Magistrates fined Lyon £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.