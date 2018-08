There were dramatic scenes outside the McArthurGlen shopping village on Saturday, August 25, as a fire broke out in the car park.

Firefighters from Alfreton and Ashfield were called to the scene shortly after 3pm and arrived within four minutes.

Eyewitness reports suggest that a BMW entered the car park emitting smoke, and that the flames then spread to at least one other vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.