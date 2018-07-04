Dovedale Dipper charity challenge for runners and walkers

Runners and walkers are invited to take part in Matlock Rotary’s annual Dovedale Dipper 26-mile challenge or the optional 15-mile ramble or 15-mile run.

Proceeds of the event, which is organised by Matlock Rotary Club, on August 5 will be donated to the British Skin Foundation, which fundraises research into skin cancer and other skin conditions.

hroughout the event, Rotarians, Inner Wheel members and Rotary friends will be on hand at checkpoints with lots of cold drinks and biscuits to keep the competitors going. On returning to Hartington there will be welcoming drinks and a hot meal, served by members of Matlock Inner Wheel Club and corporate Members of Matlock Rotary Club

This year the Dipper HQ, in Hartington Village Hall, is sponsored by the Remarkable Hare pub, on Dale Road, Matlock

President of Matlock Rotary Club, Julian Hammond said: “I am really looking forward to our sixteenth Dovedale Dipper as it is one of our club’s major fundraising events and it is a brilliant way to enjoy the Peak District countryside.”

St John’s Ambulance and Raynet, will provide emergency cover and radio communications throughout the event, to ensure that no-one is unattended in the event of an injury and to co-ordinate the rescue of any participants who require help.

Entries cost £16 if pre-booked or £10 on the day. For further information, visit www.matlockrotary.org.uk