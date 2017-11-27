DONATION: Alfreton mayor John Walker praises Maple Mews

A unit which helps older people stay independent has won a £300 grant from Alfreton Town Council.

The cheque was handed over by the mayor, Councillor John Walker, who was accompanied by his wife and mayoress Angela on a visit to Maple Mews.

The complex, on the corner of Hall Street and Cressy Road, is run by Derbyshire County Council.

Coun Walker, who has visited the mews several times before, said: “It is a wonderful facility. It helps people to live independently and provides back-up if needed.

“The residents still have the key to their front door and that is an important feeling.”

There is a cafeteria where residents order meals and eat them or take the food to their rooms. The cafe is also open to the public.

The town council runs a grants committee where groups can apply for money.

Coun Walker added: “The residents applied for the grant, which met our criteria. We were very pleased to award it as a council and we were very pleased to hand it over.”