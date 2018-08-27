Dog and woman rescued after house fire

A dog and woman were rescued after a fire in the bathroom of a house in Ripley.

Firefighters from Ripley and Alfreton attended the scene in Moss Lane, Ripley, last night (Sunday, August 26) at 10.15pm.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire before ventilating the property.

Gas, electric and water supplies were isolated.

A woman was given burns care and oxygen by firefighters while they awaited the arrival of the East Midlands Ambulance Service and a dog was rescued.

Derbyshire Police also attended.