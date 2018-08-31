Do you know who these Ripley shop theft suspects are?

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a large amount of items from a shop on Church Street in Ripley.

The goods, thought to be worth around £300, were stolen between 1pm and 1.20pm on Wednesday, August 22 from Wilkinsons.

Do you recognise either of the men in the pictures?

If you could help identify the men, or have any information which could help with enquiries, get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods:.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call on 101.

Quote the reference number 18*406742 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lee Sadler, in any correspondence.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.