DIY man stole gear from Sutton B&Q because it cost too much

A South Normanton man who planned to carry out home improvements ended up stealing items from B&Q in Sutton when he discovered they were too expensive, a court heard.

Bryn Major, 53, of Victoria Street, admitted taking £54 of goods from the store, on January 28, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he had previous convictions for shoplifting from December 2016.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said: “He wanted to do some DIY but found the items unexpectedly expensive so decided to steal them.”

She said he had been diagnosed with a bi-polar disorder in 2004, which triggers “heightened episodes” that lead him to commit offences.

Major, who cares for his elderly mother and older sister, was given an 18 month community order, with 21 days of a rehabilitation activity to address his thinking skills and mental health.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and and an £85 government surcharge.