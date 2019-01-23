Disruption on M1 near Chesterfield because of broken down vehicle Keep checking our website for the latest news. One lane is currently blocked on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 (Chesterfield) and 28 (Alfreton) because of a broken down vehicle. A Highways England spokesperson said traffic officers are en-route to the scene to deal with the incident. Reveller attacked a man and a woman outside a Derbyshire nightclub during the festive season Derbyshire motorist admitted careless driving after biker suffered horrific injuries in a collision