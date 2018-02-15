Disqualified driver was caught test-driving a newly-bought car

A banned driver was caught behind the wheel of a car by police when he was test-driving a newly bought vehicle near his home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 14, how Leon Tony Jackson, 41, of Netherfield Close, Matlock, had just bought Volkswagen car when he road-tested it and it was flagged-up by a police Automatic Number Plate Recognition system.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On the evening of January 10 an officer was on patrol and an ANPR hit was registered by a police vehicle on a VW car being driven by a disqualified driver and that is why he was stopped.”

After the latest incident, Jackson told police the VW was his and he had just bought it and he was not insured and he was aware he still had a disqualification until February 23.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving without insurance.

Mrs Allsop explained this was Jackson’s second offence of driving while disqualified.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Jackson works as a plasterer and gets lifts to work but was told this arrangement would end when his ban was over on February 23.

Ms Sargent added that the vehicle was brought to Jackson’s home and he made the stupid mistake of taking it up the street and back down in a few minutes to check it was okay.

The probation service stated that Jackson has been complying with them and he has been engaging with treatment for drug issues.

Magistrates sentenced Jackson to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months and warned that if he commits another offence in the next year he could be sent to prison.

He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and was further disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He must also £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.