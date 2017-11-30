Dickens of a show by Ilkeston Theatre Company

A family panto based on Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol opens this week.

Ilkeston Theatre Company presents Bah Humbug!, the tale of miserly Scrooge who hates Christmas and prefers to count his money.

But can the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future persuade him that the festive season is a time of giving to others.

Paul Ensor plays Scrooge while the ghosts are played by newcomer Justine Haywood, Becks Harrison-Mace and Tracey Dean.

Scrooge's old associate Jacob Marley is played by Steve Walton.

Minor tweaks to the story include Tiny Tim portrayed as a very naughty boy, a role played with relish by Penny Courtney, and Scrooge singing Bohemian Rhapsody!

Performances take place in a large marquee at the Seven Oaks Inn, Stanton-by-Dale, Ilkeston, on Friday, December 1, at 7.30pm, December 2 at 7.30pm, December 3 at 5pm, December 8 at 7.30pm and December 9 at 2.30pm.

Tickets on sale at the Seven Oaks, priced £9. Group discounts are also available. For further information or to book tickets contact Seven oaks on 0115 932 3189.