Desperate young woman duped her grandmother out of nearly £5,000 to pay off a loan

A desperate debt-troubled young woman duped her grandmother out of £4,877.22 after she had been struggling to pay off a high interest loan.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, January 24, how Anna Bunting, 21, of Highfield Road, Chesterfield, used her grandmother’s bank card to withdraw cash and the complainant also spotted direct debit payments coming from her account.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “She became aware of money coming out of her account and assumed it was taken by the defendant because she had given her a bank card to take money from her with consent.

“But she had taken more than what she was entitled to on numerous occasions.”

Mrs Haslam explained that the complainant, of Creswell, had assisted Bunting with a lending stream loan with huge interest rates but it appeared direct debit payments were coming from the complainant’s account.

Bunting stole £1,350 by theft and also defrauded her grandmother out of about £3,500 with direct debit payments without her grandmother’s knowledge, according to Mrs Haslam.

The probation services confirmed that Bunting is currently subject to a community order for offences of common assault and battery.

Bunting pleaded guilty to committing fraud between December, 2015, and September, 2017, by using her grandmother’s details to repay a loan.

She also admitted stealing cash from her grandmother between the same dates.

Defence solicitor Bob Sowter said Bunting, who is learning to be a painter and decorator, had a difficult up-bringing and she regrets what she has done.

He added that since the offences Bunting has had no contact with some family members and that has had a big impact on her life.

Magistrates sentenced Bunting to six months of custody suspended for one year with a three-month curfew.

Bunting was also ordered to pay £4,877.22 in compensation.

She was also given a three-year restraining order to keep away from her grandmother.