Desperate Derbyshire serial thief is jailed after flouting court orders

A desperate serial thief who has repeatedly flouted court orders has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 25 how thief Melvyn Thomas Jones, 43, of Wardlow Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, breached a suspended prison sentence, a conditional discharge and post sentence supervision with repeated offending.

Pictured is Melvyn Jones, 43, of WardlowClose, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 26 weeks after being convicted of six thefts, failing to surrender to custody, breaching a suspended sentence, breaching a conditional discharge and failing to comply with post sentence supervision.

And after hearing how Jones had committed seven thefts, magistrates opted to sentence him to 26 weeks of custody.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Jones was initially caught on CCTV stealing £40 of sweet selection boxes from Morrisons, at Staveley, on November 17, and he also stole frozen prawns from the same store on November 18.

However, Jones failed to attend court in relation to these two thefts and the offences were proved against him in his absence.

Mrs Haslam added that the court also found Jones had committed these offences during a suspended prison sentence term which had previously been imposed for the theft of whiskey and razor blades from Morrisons, at Staveley.

Jones also struck at Asda Living, in Chesterfield, when he stole a Wi-Fi extender kit, on December 18, and he also stole a fur throw belonging to Dunelm Mill, at Chesterfield, on February 21.

Subsequently, it was found Jones had therefore also breached a conditional discharge order which had originally been imposed for possessing class B drug Mamba at Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield.

Jones admitted failing to surrender to custody, admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence, and pleaded guilty to stealing a Wi-Fi extender, a fur throw, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

He also admitting failing to comply with post sentence supervision requirements in August by failing to attend with a supervising officer.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Jones is a carer for his disabled partner and he has not prioritised his responsibilities to the probation service.

She added that Jones and his partner have been seriously unwell but he has still been caring for his partner while there have been Universal Credit benefit issues.

Mrs Sargent said: “The thefts have not occurred for drugs or alcohol. It has simply been to sell the goods on to put food on the table and to pay bills.”

Jones was also ordered to pay £145 in compensation.