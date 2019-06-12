Derbyshire Wildlife Trust hits Aqueduct Cottage crowdfunding target

An online crowdfunding campaign by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has raised £10,200 to allow for work to begin on restoring an historic cottage.

The charity reached its target thanks to 190 donors who pledged their support to bring Aqueduct Cottage back into use as a visitor interpretation centre telling the story of the wood and its former residents.

Built in 1802, the Grade II-listed structure lies on the Cromford Canal at Lea Wood Nature Reserve, and was once occupied by friends of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.

Lisa Witham, project manager at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This is a fantastic start to our work to restore and re-purpose the cottage.

“It has been a great community project and we have been hearing from people local to Cromford and as far away as the USA about their memories and experiences of Aqueduct Cottage and Lea Wood.”

Building work will begin in the coming months, followed by landscaping this winter.

If all goes to plan, the trust intends to hold a grand opening event at the cottage in summer 2020 to coincide with the Florence Nightingale bicentennial celebrations.

The crowdfunding page is still open for donations to help fund additional project costs. For details, see crowdfunder.co.uk/aqueduct-cottage.