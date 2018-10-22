Derbyshire stabbing victim sees horror video of the moment he suffered a terrifying attack

A stabbing victim watched horrific CCTV footage in court of the moment he was subjected to a terrifying attack while sat in a car.

The 26 year-old Derbyshire man watched the CCTV of him being stabbed twice in the Asda car park, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, as the footage was presented during a Derby Crown Court hearing on Friday, October 19.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Footage showed defendant Mark Hill, 38, of Princess Street, at Brimington, Chesterfield, run up to the car, punch the man in a passenger seat and lunge at him with a knife.

Hill was seen fleeing the scene on the footage before his victim was helped and slumped onto the ground.

The hearing was told how the victim suffered a puncture to his stomach wall from a knife wound to the abdomen and he was in intensive care for six days.

Judge Shaun Smith QC, who jailed Hill for six years and eight months, said: “Many die from a single blow from a knife. Knives are ruining many young people’s lives on a regular basis.

“What happened on that night was dreadful for the victim and his family. He went out that night with his mates for a night out and they came across you.

“Words were exchanged and that was the catalyst.

“There is no excuse for what you did and what the victim experienced when he was sat in that car will stay with him for a very long time.

“He made no threat, there was no provocation, he was just sat in the car waiting for his friend to come out of the supermarket.

“You ran up and punched him once and stabbed him twice then ran off.”

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, said the stabbing happened at around 7.30pm on July 5.

She added the victim was out with friends and as they left a pub to buy cigarettes at the nearby supermarket “words were exchanged” with Hill who was stood outside with his girlfriend.

Miss Slater said: “As the victim was sat in the passenger seat of the car the defendant is captured on CCTV running up to open window, punching him once and then stabbing him twice while he is sat there before fleeing.”

Hill pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, shoplifting and breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Defence barrister Andrew Vout said Hill has been a heroin addict since the age of 19 and he had the knife with him to cut security tags from stolen shop goods.

Mr Vout said: “Words have been exchanged a minute or two before the incident and this was the result. He’s lost his temper but why he uses a weapon is beyond anyone.

“He is sorry. This would never have happened if he had not been intoxicated. Words were spoken and he saw red.”