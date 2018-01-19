DERBYSHIRE SNOW: Latest road closures

Motorists are being warned to take care on the roads and pavements in Derbyshire this morning after overnight snow and ice.

These are the roads which are currently closed:

A537 Cat and Fiddle

A57 Snake Pass

A6024 Holme Moss

The A53 Leek Road has now re-opened.

Derbyshire County Council said gritters had been out earlier this morning but the freezing conditions are making it difficult for the grit to cut through the ice. It added that after the latest run on primary routes, gritters would be focusing on areas where conditions were most severe.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force for the county until 11.55pm tonight.