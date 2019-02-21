Derbyshire shoplifter who defecated on a bench near a Home Bargains is banned from the store

A disgusting Derbyshire thief defecated on a bench outside a Home Bargains store which she later targeted during two shoplifting raids.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on February 7 how Zoe Diane Birkinshaw, 26, of Grasmere Road, Long Eaton, relieved herself on the bench outside Home Bargains, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, in broad daylight about 1,45pm, on November 26, last year.

Birkinshaw also admitted stealing six pairs of gloves and a bottle of shampoo belonging to the store on December 29, 2018, and also stole ten bottles of ladies’ Sure deodorant, ten packs of ladies’ gloves and two cans of pop valued at £36 from the store on January 4.

She pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and to committing the two thefts.

The defendant was sentenced to a community order to last until February 6, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Prohibited Activity Requirement not to go to Home Bargains, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton.