Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds celebrates 107th birthday by filming Hollyoaks scene in latest world record bid

Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds is celebrating turning 107 by attempting to break his fourth Guinness world record - being the oldest person to star in a soap.

Great-great grandfather Jack, of Hollingwood, hopes to make the final cut in an episode of Channel 4 show Hollyoaks.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Mark McKinley is on site for the filming.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday: "It's not just enough for him to simply film the scene.

"His performance has got to be good enough that he actually makes the final cut and is broadcast on the show."

The results will be revealed on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain.

Actor Jacob Roberts - who plays Damon Kinsella - will appear alongside Jack.

He told Good Morning Britain: "I've got to be on my A-game today.

"I know Jack's a professional so I'm going to be a bit intimidated but I'll make sure I'll do it."

What's the secret to a long and happy life?

Jack, who turned 107 on Saturday, became the oldest person to get a tattoo at 104, the oldest to ride a rollercoaster at 105 and the oldest to take on a zip wire at 106.

With his latest challenge, Jack is raising money for Alzheimers Dementia Support and has himself donated £107 to the charity.

If you would like to back Jack, visit his JustGiving page.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."