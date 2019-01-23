Derbyshire roads remain closed after snow - and council issues important warning to drivers

Three Derbyshire roads remain closed this morning after heavy snow yesterday.

According to Derbyshire County Council, the A57 Snake Pass, the A6024 Holme Moss and Winnats Pass near Castleton are currently shut and Torside is passable with care.

A council spokesperson said: "These roads are currently being gritted and will be inspected later this morning with a view to opening them later today if possible.

"Gritting teams have been out on all primary routes across the county since 4am.

"We're currently not expecting any more snow but temperatures across the county are below freezing so ice will be the issue today.

"Motorists are being urged to drive carefully and not to ignore 'road closed' signs."

Yesterday, several drivers became stranded on the Snake Pass after ignoring those signs.