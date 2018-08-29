Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have another busy night

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported a busy night shift on Tuesday, August 28.

In one incident last night a motorist overtook a marked police car, speeding. In a rush to get home from work.

The officer said: “But he’s forgot to pass a driving test, put L plates on or be supervised correctly. He might as well have written the ticket himself.”

On the A61 a car flagged them down after crashing off the road.

“Not a problem, we are here to help. Driver is a revoked licence holder. Recovery arranged and vehicle seized.”

A motorist in Birdholme was collared for no insurance and told police he already had three cars in the recovery pound.

On the M1 a taxi driver and two mates were ticketed after they stopped for a nap in an emergency refuge. Having driven by the services 5 miles before and 3 miles to go to the next junction.