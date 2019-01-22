Derbyshire road shut because of snow - and drivers are ignoring ‘road closed’ signs

The A57 Snake Pass is closed and driving conditions elsewhere in the High Peak could be tricky this morning following snow overnight, according to Derbyshire County Council.

On Twitter, Derbyshire Constabulary’s contact centre described conditions on the Snake Pass as ‘very dangerous’ and said there were several abandoned vehicles along the route.

The contact centre added: “Motorists are ignoring the big flashing red ‘road closed’ signs and getting stuck in the snow.

“Police have not got the resources to keep coming and bailing motorists out who are ignoring these signs.

“The road is closed for a reason.”

A council spokesperson said: “Our gritters were out treating primary and secondary routes in the area throughout the night and are currently patrolling main routes as snow showers look set to continue to move in from the west over the next few hours.”

