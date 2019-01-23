Derbyshire police show commitment to tackling rural crime

Three police forces came together to highlight their commitment to tackling rural crime in a special operation.

Cheshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire forces took the opportunity to show a united front and highlight the work they do.

Officers were out and about in the Three Shires Head area in the Peak District between January 17 and January 19 providing a visible presence so they could speak to the rural communities, disrupt criminality and gather information.

Inspector Daron Abbott, operational lead for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, said: "This highlights our commitment to tackling rural crime.

"The partnership work with other forces is a vital element of that as we know criminals travel across county borders to commit crime.

"Operations such as this disrupt and frustrate criminals and sends a message that we will not tolerate their activities.

"I must also praise the support of our volunteers.

"They act as our eyes and ears and assist in flooding an area with staff to protect the areas they live in.

"Their support allows us to do so much more."