Derbyshire police release video of officers arresting man carrying a knife

A man has been sent to prison after he was arrested by Derbyshire police officers earlier this week for carrying a knife.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on the morning of Tuesday, September 25 after police received a call that a man was carrying a knife on Cheapside in the city.

The arrested man, 44-year-old Peter Mellors of Abbey Street, Derby, appeared at Derby Justice Centre the next day, where he pleaded guilty to possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He was sent to prison for 26 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Last week, as part of Project Zao which aims to reduce knife crime in Derbyshire, police took part in nationwide action against knife crime, Operation Sceptre.

Inspector Richard Keene, who is charge of Project Zao in Derby, said: “We have always given a very strong message that we will always take positive action when we have information about people carrying knives in public.

“We have unfortunately witnessed in Derby that knives kill and so we are determined to do all we can to persuade people not to carry them.

“We are particularly pleased that no one was hurt in this case and that the justice system has worked swiftly.

“Mr Mellors has been sent to prison and this sends a strong message that this is one of the serious consequences of carrying a knife in public.”

If you have any concern about knife crime in your area contact police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org