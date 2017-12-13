Derbyshire Police rated as ‘good’ by inspectors

An official report done on behalf of the Queen has rated Derbyshire Constabulary as ‘good’ in how legitimately the force keeps people safe, reduces crime and treats people fairly and respectfully.

The findings from Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary show the force is good in three areas; treating all the people it serves with fairness and respect; ensuring its workforce behaves ethically and lawfully; treating its workforce with fairness and respect.

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton said: “I am pleased that this independent inspection found that we are good at treating people fairly and with respect, both in the community and in the workplace, which is a strong endorsement of our values-based approach to policing the county.”

The report states: “The force is taking innovative action to develop its use of social media, to make its workforce and services more accessible and it is very good at seeking external scrutiny of its services and at changing its practices when necessary.”

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa, added: “I was particularly pleased to see that the investment in new technology, which is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan, has been recognised by the inspectors.

“Stop and search is another area where improvements have been identified, and I welcome the acknowledgement that scrutiny of the use of stop and search powers in Derbyshire is robust, well-informed and regular.

“Any organisation is reflected by its workforce, so I was pleased to see that Derbyshire Constabulary’s grievance levels are one of the lowest in England and Wales.

“The findings of this report should enhance public confidence and give the whole workforce, from the bottom up, a very well deserved pat on the back.”