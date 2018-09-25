Derbyshire police plea to trace this man - but do NOT approach him

Derbyshire police are trying to trace a man who they would like to speak to in connection with various alleged offences including robbery, criminal damage and failure to appear at court.

Rocky Taylor, from Swadlincote, is known to have local links to the Normanton, Alvaston and Allenton areas of Derby as well as Grimsby and Walsall.

A police spokesman said: "If you see the 32-year-old, please do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

"If, however, you have information about where he may be or have seen him recently please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

