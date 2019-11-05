Derbyshire police issue advice on how to stay safe this Bonfire Night

Derbyshire police are reminding residents of changes in rules regarding fireworks that apply only on Bonfire Night.

For today only, November 5, fireworks are allowed to be set off until midnight, police said.

It's Bonfire Night

And the force has also issued the following advice for anyone hosting a Bonfire Night event, or staying in with pets:

During Bonfire Night you should:

Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and take them out one at a time

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on each firework

Read the instructions by torch light and not a naked flame and always buy fireworks from a reputable source

Light fireworks at arm’s length using a safety firework lighter or fuse wick - Stand back after lighting

NEVER go back to a firework once lit, it still has the potential to go off

Collect used fireworks with care, douse with water and bury them or place in a metal container

Keep children and pets away from fireworks and bonfires

Keep pets indoors

Take care with sparklers – young children should not handle these

NEVER throw fireworks

NEVER keep fireworks in your pocket

Keep a bucket of water handy.

Alongside this, the RSPCA (England & Wales) have released some tips on how to keep your pets calm during the evening:

Walk dogs during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off

Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks

Put on some music or tv to mask the firework sounds

Create a quiet space where your cat/dog can feel in control

Create some hiding places around your home.

For small animals in outdoor hutches:

Partly cover outside cages and pens with blankets so an area is soundproofed and hidden, but allow another area for the animals to look out

Provide bedding small animals can burrow in

Consider bringing them indoors.