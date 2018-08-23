Derbyshire police arrest man after 'distressing' pictures posted on Facebook

A man has been arrested after 'distressing' pictures were posted on Facebook following a fatal collision in Derbyshire.

Lizzy Keenan, 30, died in the crash on Derby Road in Chellaston, on Monday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said today: "A 44-year-old man has been arrested under the malicious communications act in connection with social media posts during the aftermath of the recent fatal collision in Chellaston.

"The arrest has been made after photographs posted on Facebook on Monday evening caused distress to members of the public."

Following the crash, Richard Keenan, 23, of Hartshill Road, Swadlincote, wascharged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court next month.