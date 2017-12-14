Derbyshire motorists need to be more alert on the roads

Failing to look properly is the biggest cause of collisions on the roads in Derbyshire, according to new figures.

Department of Transport statistics , released by Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), show Derbyshire had a high number of car crashes last year, with 1,378 reported collisions.

Brett Dixon, APIL president, said: “Nobody wants to spend Christmas in hospital or injured, especially when it is something that could be avoided.

“As millions of people take to the roads to see family and friends, drivers really must be even more aware of the need to address dangerous habits to avoid needless collisions, injuries and subsequent insurance claims.”

The top ten contributory factors in car crashes in Great Britain and the number of Derbyshire collisions they contributed to last year are as follows -

1. Driver/rider failed to look properly – 282 reported collisions

2. Driver/rider failed to judge other person’s path or speed – 212 reported collisions.

3. Driver/rider careless, reckless or in a hurry – 67 reported collisions.

4. Poor turn or manoeuvre – 75 reported collisions.

5. Loss of control – 113 reported collisions.

6. Pedestrian failed to look properly – 36 reported collisions.

7. Slippery road (due to weather) – 104 reported collisions.

8. Travelling too fast for conditions – 46 reported collisions..

9. Sudden braking – 33 reported collisions.

10. Following too close – 33 reported collisions.

Brett continued: “APIL has long campaigned against tailgating, in particular, and we are encouraging everyone to ‘back off’ to help avoid needless injuries this Christmas.”