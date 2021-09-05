Derbyshire man dies after BMW crashes into wall

Derbyshire police were called to reports that a BMW had collided with a wall in Heanor Gate Road, at Heanor, at 6.35pm.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Heanor, died at the scene.

Police were called after a man sadly died when his BMW crashed into a wall in Heanor.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.”

A number of roads were closed as officers completed enquiries and recovered the vehicle.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21000514486.