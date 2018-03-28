Derbyshire home builder on the hunt for budding designers aged between four and nine!

A house builder has created an exciting new role and is recruiting for an ‘Archi-tot’ - the perfect job for someone aged between four and nine.

The newly-created role will see one lucky youngster paid £500 to design a ‘house of the future’.

From slides instead of stairs, ballet barres, a chocolate fountain in the kitchen or even a ball pit – Redrow Homes East Midlands is looking for kids to provide inspiration for the developer’s new homes.

Four to nine year olds from across the region can apply for the role by visiting redrow.co.uk/promo/archi-tots and submitting a ‘house of the future’ design.

As well as a salary of £500, the winning Archi-tot’s school will also receive artwork vouchers – and the winner could see their design incorporated into the housebuilder’s popular Heritage Collection.

To kick-start their efforts, parents can pick up art packs and copies of Redrow’s ‘How We Build Your Home’ from Langley Country Park off, on Radbourne Road, Derby.

Imaginative youngers have until midnight on Tuesday 3 April to submit their entries and be in with a chance of being named Archi-tot for Redrow East Midlands.

Mary Timlin, sales director for Redrow Homes East Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow, we’re committed to bringing young people into construction, and are recognised by the industry for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.

“What better way to celebrate the creative talent of local youngsters? Who knows, we could even put in a good word for the winner to become one of our new apprentices in a few years’ time!”